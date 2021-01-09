Mayor Lovely Warren officially announces re-election bid

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren officially kicked off her re-election bid for a third term on Saturday, posting a video on her YouTube and Facebook pages.

Warren hinted at goals she would be interested on following through on in a new term when she released her State of the City address on Thursday, which she did in the form of a video and a 48-page booklet.

Her reelection video released on Saturday hit some of those same themes, including talking about her “Equity and Recovery Agenda.”

Those themes include bringing more educational and economic opportunities in an equitable way to city residents. In the 5-minute campaign video, Warren cited improvements in affordable housing, education and employment that happened under her watch.

Warren is also facing a cloud on her campaign due to the indictment last fall on campaign finance charges. Warren has said she will fight those charges.

She has also faced criticism and questions surrounding the death of Daniel Prude last March, after he was restrained by officers and suffocated, and how City Hall handled information about that case in the months following.

There is speculation Warren may face a Democratic primary challenge in the June election.