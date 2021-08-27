Inclusion Desk Forum: Strengthening social skills in a pandemic

During the pandemic, people found themselves alone a lot more than usual.
That includes young people with disabilities who lost something important -- opportunities to build social skills. While there are programs to help with this, what can be done to ensure people with disabilities have the necessary support and resources?
That’s the focus of this Inclusion Desk discussion, moderated by WXXI News reporter/producer Noelle E.C. Evans with guests:
- Jeiri Flores, a self-advocate
- Jen Hackett, executive director of Camp Puzzle Peace
- Emily Goldsmith, director of communications for New York state Sen. Samra Brouk