Health Foundation follows up on disparities and system racism

A local organization says that the recent incident involving a 9-year-old girl who was handcuffed and pepper-sprayed by police highlights the need for change in dealing with health disparities and systemic racism.

The Greater Rochester Health Foundation recently sent a letter out to its supporters and partners pointing to the incident with the 9-year-old as an example of the need to design systems that can provide compassionate treatment, free from discrimination by race or other identities.

Danette Campbell-Bell is a senior program officer with the health foundation. She said the issues highlighted by this incident and other health disparities in the Rochester area are often tied to systemic racism.

Campbell-Bell said that when local agencies are looking at providing additional resources to improve the local health and public safety response, the need to first get input from the people who are most impacted by those disparities.

“And begin to look at and listen to what the Black and brown community is telling us about the issues that they are facing. They do have answers, but they have been…their voices have been devalued.”

Campbell-Bell said that the Greater Rochester Health Foundation last year joined Action for a Better Community in declaring that racism is a public health crisis. She said it’s important to realize that health disparities are rooted in factors that include poverty and structural racism.

Campbell-Bell said this isn’t something that will be solved through more training. It needs to go deeper than that.

“And until we begin to address the systemic policies, practices and procedures, that are in place, we will still keep getting the same result. You can’t train this stuff away, it’s a matter of the heart. When your heart and your spirit and your mind changes, and that shifts, that’s when you begin to see a shift in behaviors and actions,” Campbell-Bell said.

There is an initiative the health foundation is involved in called Healthy and Equitable Futures, which is an effort to address racism and equity issues.