Greenlight says the Rochester Airport to get a big upgrade in Wi-Fi speeds

Greenlight Networks will now become the provider of high-speed internet services at the Greater Rochester International Airport. And the Rochester based company says that will result in some of the fastest Wi-Fi speeds available for travelers at any airport in the country.

Greenlight will provide upload and download speeds of up to 500 Mbps, which the company says is 100 times faster than the previous 5 Mpbs.

Greenlight CEO Mark Murphy highlighted the advantage this will provide for families getting ready to load up on videos for the plane trips.

“It’s going to make it far easier for them to download those videos that they can binge-watch on the plane; that they can get those last-minute files that they may need to work on at the office and certainly have an opportunity again whether it’s to download games, or download videos, to entertain their children on the plane.”

Murphy said that as part of this deal, Greenlight’s signage has been placed throughout the airport, and he says that advertising, along with the Greenlight Wi-Fi service, will be “it’s a great opportunity for us to showcase our brand and again, to put our product into customers’ hands that they may not normally be able to get to do.”

The higher speed Greenlight Wi-Fi will also serve airport employees and vendors and the partnership with the county includes an all-fiber backbone to power the airport’s day-to-day operations.