Former SUNY Brockport President John Van de Wetering has died. College officials say that he died early last week in Rochester. He was 93.

Van de Wetering was president of SUNY Brockport from 1981 to 1997.

SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras says that Van de Wetering worked to increase diversity, attract international students and create learners from all walks of life.

Current Brockport President Heidi Macpherson says that Van de Wetering managed the campus through a significant downsizing by stabilizing enrollment and bringing new enrollment-management techniques to the college. And she says that his 16-year tenure helped position Brockport for a great re-birth in the mid-1990s.

Van de Wetering was a native of Bellingham, Washington, and settled in the Rochester area after his retirement.

He also served on several boards in Rochester, including the WXXI Board of Trustees. He served on the board from 1985-1998, and was Co-Chair of the 21/21 Vision. He joined the WXXI Trustee Council in 2001.

A celebration of John Van de Wetering’s life will be held at a later date.