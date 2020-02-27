Federal building evacuated after report of suspicious package

A key section of downtown Rochester has been blocked off Thursday afternoon after some suspicious activity at the Federal Building on State Street.

At around 1pm, police were called to the bulding for a report of a man acting in an erratic manor. Reportedly the man parked a van outside the building and there may have been a suspicious package inside it.

The man was taken into custody and bomb squads were called in to check out the package. Unmanned wheeled vehicles and drones were also seen being used by law enforcement around the building.

Part of State Street was closed in that area, between Main Street and the Inner Loop and other nearby streets were closed as well. Employees were evacuated from the federal building.