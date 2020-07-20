Cuomo travels to Georgia to offer COVID-19 aid

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is traveling to Savannah, Georgia Monday to offer assistance to local officials in their fight against COVID-19, which has overwhelmed several states in the south, including Georgia.

Cuomo is scheduled to hold a roundtable discussion with Savannah Mayor Van R. Johnson in the early afternoon, before which he’ll share best practice in curbing the disease.

“We’ll tell them about what we did, we’ll help them with testing and tracing programs, we’re going to bring thousands of pieces of [personal protective equipment,]” Cuomo said. “Whatever they need, they’re going to get.”

Back in New York, the state’s COVID-19 numbers continued to trend in a positive direction. Total hospitalizations dropped to 716 — the lowest level in four months when the crisis was just starting in New York. Total Intubations dropped to 93, and there were eight new deaths.

But Cuomo continued to rail against officials in New York City for a series of incidents over the weekend, when more bars and restaurants were reported for violating the state’s social distancing and mask-wearing guidelines.

The state promulgated a new rule last week that required any purchase of alcohol at a bar or restaurant to also be accompanied by food. So, patrons are no longer allowed to go to bars or restaurants and only purchase alcohol.

That didn’t prevent mass gatherings and violations in New York City over the weekend, Cuomo said.

“To the partiers that come out: I understand the frustration,” Cuomo said. “But I'm telling you it has to stop. And I'm telling you in plain, New York speak, as a born and bred New Yorker, it's stupid what you're doing."

He railed on members of law enforcement and local government officials for not doing more to tamp down mass gatherings and violations of state regulations. Leaders in New York City have said, in recent days, that the five boroughs don’t have a problem with compliance.