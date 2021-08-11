WXXI AM News
Connections

Connections: What lessons can we learn from the fall of Governor Andrew Cuomo?

53 minutes ago

What lessons can we learn from the fall of Governor Andrew Cuomo? On Tuesday, Cuomo announced his resignation -- effective 14 days from then. A report from the Attorney General's office indicated he sexually harassed 11 women. During Tuesday's announcement, Cuomo denied wrongdoing, but said it was best for him to step aside.

This hour, our guests discuss takeaways from Cuomo's tenure and his resignation. Our guests:

  • Beatriz LeBron, treasurer of the Monroe County Democratic Committee
  • Tianna Mañon, media specialist and owner of Mañon Media
  • Tim Kneeland, professor in history and political science, and interim director of research, scholarship, and innovation at Nazareth College

