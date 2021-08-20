Connections: Rochester-based Afghans on the situation in Afghanistan

Rochester-based Afghans on the situation in Afghanistan

Images and videos of Afghans desperate to flee the country after the Taliban's takeover have been circulating the internet. Afghans now living in Rochester have family trapped in in Afghanistan.

We hear from two Afghans who came to the U.S. on Special Immigrant Visas. They've been working with the local nonprofit organization, Keeping Our Promise, to try to help their family members escape. Our guests weigh in on the situation in Afghanistan: