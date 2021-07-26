WXXI AM News
Related Program: 
Connections

Connections: Is political polling a dying enterprise?

By & 1 hour ago

Is American political polling a dying enterprise? Polls in 2016 were excellent at forecasting the final vote totals nationwide, but not nearly as good at forecasting outcomes in individual states. In 2020, polls under-counted support for Donald Trump even more than they did in 2016.

Why is that? And if polling is in trouble, why are polls for other political races much more consistent and effective? What accounts for the differences? Our guests discuss it:

Related Content

Connections: Discussing what happened with polling for the 2020 election

By & Nov 9, 2020

Can we ever trust the polls again? That's what many Americans are wondering after the presidential election saw Donald Trump once again out-perform many of the expectations set by state and national polls. What went wrong?

This hour, we talk to a pollster from Siena, a data analyst, and a professor who studies polling. They analyze the results and they explain how polling is done. They also discuss what kinds of changes might have to happen to make sure polls are still accurate enough to be helpful in the future. Our guests:

  • Joseph Burgess, data curator for the Roper Center for Public Opinion Research at Cornell University
  • Don Levy, director of the Siena College Research Institute
  • David Primo, Ani and Mark Gabrellian Professor, and professor of political science and business administration at the University of Rochester