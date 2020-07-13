Connections: Discussing the impact of a possible federal bailout of industries during the pandemic

The state of Minnesota has joined a growing list that is banning indoor bar service. Andy Slavitt, a former Obama administration official, says it’s a good move, but it must be accompanied by a federal bailout of the entire bar industry.
Our guests have experience in small business ownership and in teaching business. They debate the possible impact of a federal bailout of targeted industries. Our guests:
- David Kunsch, associate professor of strategy in the School of Business at St. John Fisher College
- Pouya Seifzadeh, assistant professor of strategic management in the School of Business at SUNY Geneseo