Connections: Discussing evictions during a pandemic

Assemblyman Demond Meeks was arrested during a protest against evictions in Rochester. The assemblyman says that in the middle of a pandemic, it is inhumane to evict people from their household. He was one of more than a dozen people arrested during a protest against the eviction of a tenant in Rochester's Corn Hill neighborhood.

Governor Andrew Cuomo has said that there is a moratorium on evictions, but that is not entirely accurate. Landlords have said that they're also struggling to pay their mortgages, and don't know what to do without assistance.

So what do advocates see as the fairest path forward? Our guests: