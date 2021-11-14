-
Tenants in New York who continue to experience financial hardship as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic would be safe from eviction until the end of August…
-
ConnectionsAssemblyman Demond Meeks was arrested during a protest against evictions in Rochester. The assemblyman says that in the middle of a pandemic, it is…
-
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) New York lawmakers plan to convene remotely for a special session Monday to pass a bill extending the state's ban on residential…
-
Tenants in New York will be granted another reprieve in the new year, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday, with an extension of an executive order that…
-
A New York State Assembly member from Rochester was arrested Friday night during a protest held trying to stop the eviction of a woman who lives in an…
-
Activists with Metro Justice and other groups are calling on Governor Andrew Cuomo to extend the eviction moratorium until after the coronavirus pandemic…
-
Landlords in New York will not be allowed to evict their tenants for nonpayment of rent until the start of next year, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday,…
-
As a potential eviction crisis looms in Rochester and its suburbs, a new program will provide tenants and landlords across Monroe County with legal and…
-
ConnectionsA new multi-agency effort aimed at helping local tenants facing eviction was announced Thursday morning. Legal experts say the pandemic has exacerbated…
-
Rochester City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night in favor of legislation from Mayor Lovely Warren’s office to help prevent evictions and…