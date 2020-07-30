Connections: Dating and relationships during the pandemic

Dating and relationships during the pandemic

Author Alyssa Shelasky recently wrote for the New York Times about the drying up of her libido during the pandemic. No one, she writes, is having "COVID sex." And while her piece carried a humorous edge, sex therapists say there are serious questions about sex and dating during the pandemic.

What's the right approach? What's safe? Our guests offer a new roadmap to sex and dating for the foreseeable future. Our guests: