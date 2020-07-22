Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, July 22

First hour: What have doctors learned about treating COVID-19?

Second hour: Debating the extra $600 in federal weekly unemployment benefits

What have doctors learned about how to treat COVID-19 patients over the course of the pandemic? Doctors at the University of Rochester Medical Center say inpatient care has evolved from essentially flying blind in March to using specific treatments, starting clinical trials, and more. We're joined by clinicians and researchers who share what they've learned and what being on the front lines of the virus looks like today. Our guests:

Paritosh Prasad, M.D., director of URMC’s Highly-Infectious Disease Unit

Christopher Palma, M.D., assistant professor in the Department of Allergy, Immunology and Rheumatology at URMC, and co-chair of the URMC COVID-19 Interventional Trials Working Group

Martin Zand, M.D., Ph.D., senior associate dean for clinical research, and co-director of the Clinical & Translational Science Institute at URMC

Then in our second hour, the extra $600 in federal weekly unemployment benefits received by millions of Americans is set to expire on July 31. In a survey by FiveThirtEight, more than half of the economists who participated said either keeping the payment steady or increasing it "would be most beneficial to the economy." But some employers say that the benefit has made it difficult to hire new workers; they say good job are left unfilled since workers prefer to take the extra support. Many workers say the benefit has allowed them to stay afloat during the pandemic, and has provided security when future forms of income are uncertain. This hour, our guests discuss the short and long term impacts of the benefit and what it means for the job market. Our guests: