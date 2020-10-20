Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, October 20

First hour: Harry Bronson and Peter Vazquez, candidates for the 138th Assembly District

Second hour: Discussing the United Way's 21-Day Racial Equity Challenge

We talk with the candidates for the 138th Assembly District. Democratic incumbent Harry Bronson and Republican Peter Vazquez are vying for the seat. Bronson, a small business owner, is seeking his sixth term in office. Vazquez is a high school teacher, business owner, and veteran, and this is his fourth attempt at winning the seat. We talk to them about their platforms and a number of issues affecting the district. Our guests:

Harry Bronson, Democratic incumbent for the 138th Assembly District

Peter Vazquez, Republican candidate for the 138th Assembly District

Then in our second hour, the United Way of Greater Rochester is heading up a 21-Day Racial Equity Challenge to help people in our community develop a deeper understanding of how racism affects their daily lives. Our guests talk about the challenge and what they hope participants learn. Our guests: