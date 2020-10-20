Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, October 20

First hour: Harry Bronson and Peter Vazquez, candidates for the 138th Assembly District
Second hour: Discussing the United Way's 21-Day Racial Equity Challenge
We talk with the candidates for the 138th Assembly District. Democratic incumbent Harry Bronson and Republican Peter Vazquez are vying for the seat. Bronson, a small business owner, is seeking his sixth term in office. Vazquez is a high school teacher, business owner, and veteran, and this is his fourth attempt at winning the seat. We talk to them about their platforms and a number of issues affecting the district. Our guests:
- Harry Bronson, Democratic incumbent for the 138th Assembly District
- Peter Vazquez, Republican candidate for the 138th Assembly District
Then in our second hour, the United Way of Greater Rochester is heading up a 21-Day Racial Equity Challenge to help people in our community develop a deeper understanding of how racism affects their daily lives. Our guests talk about the challenge and what they hope participants learn. Our guests:
- Cicely Strickland-Ruiz, COO of the United Way of Greater Rochester
- Angelica Perez-Delgado, President and CEO of Ibero-American Action League
- Sasha Mitchell, program administrator for the Racial Equity & Justice Initiative (REJI) at St. Joseph's Neighborhood Center
- Todd Butler, president and CEO of Causewave Community Partners