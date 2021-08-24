Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, August 24

First hour: Dr. Ed Walsh on the latest on COVID-19 vaccines

Second hour: Grace of God Recovery House

On Monday, the FDA granted full approval to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for people ages 16 and up. It's the first COVID-19 vaccine to move beyond the emergency use category. Experts expect the news the lead to a wave of new vaccine mandates by hospitals, higher education institutions, businesses, and more. Meanwhile, according to Reuters, Israel's Health Ministry is reporting that a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine has significantly improved protection against infection and serious illness for people aged 60 and older, compared to their peers who only received two doses. This hour, we're joined by Dr. Ed Walsh, who has led vaccine trials locally. He answers our questions and yours about the vaccines, boosters, and more. Our guest:

Ed Walsh, M.D., professor of infectious diseases at the University of Rochester Medical Center, and head of infectious diseases at Rochester General Hospital

Then in our second hour, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation, more than one in ten adults have reported starting or increasing the use of alcohol or drugs to cope with the pandemic. For more than 20 years, Grace of God Recovery House, run by Spiritus Christi Church, has helped people struggling with addiction. The house had to close its doors during the pandemic, but now they are back open and accepting new residents. This hour, we discuss the programs and services the house provides, and we hear from program alumni who share their success stories. Our guests: