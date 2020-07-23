Coming up on Connections: Thursday, July 23

First hour: How the pandemic is affecting people with disabilities

Second hour: Strategies for coping with grief during the pandemic

WXXI News covers Governor Cuomo’s press briefing from Albany. Following that, we have a discussion about issues affecting people with disabilities – especially those pertaining to the pandemic. This week, the WXXI News Team has presented a series of pieces about disparities and inclusion. It’s part of the Move to Include project, a partnership between WXXI and the Golisano Foundation. This hour, our colleagues highlight different issues affecting people with disabilities in our community. Our guests:

Erin McCormack, executive producer for WXXI Public Media

James Brown, reporter for WXXI News

Noelle Evans, reporter for WXXI News

Then in our second hour, a conversation about grief. The pandemic has brought different layers of loss into the lives of many people. Whether mourning the loss of a loved one, mourning the loss of time spent with family or friends, or mourning the suffering around the world, our guests discuss coping strategies: