Coming up on Connections: Thursday, July 23

First hour: How the pandemic is affecting people with disabilities
Second hour: Strategies for coping with grief during the pandemic
WXXI News covers Governor Cuomo’s press briefing from Albany. Following that, we have a discussion about issues affecting people with disabilities – especially those pertaining to the pandemic. This week, the WXXI News Team has presented a series of pieces about disparities and inclusion. It’s part of the Move to Include project, a partnership between WXXI and the Golisano Foundation. This hour, our colleagues highlight different issues affecting people with disabilities in our community. Our guests:
- Erin McCormack, executive producer for WXXI Public Media
- James Brown, reporter for WXXI News
- Noelle Evans, reporter for WXXI News
Then in our second hour, a conversation about grief. The pandemic has brought different layers of loss into the lives of many people. Whether mourning the loss of a loved one, mourning the loss of time spent with family or friends, or mourning the suffering around the world, our guests discuss coping strategies:
- Rev. Matthew Martin Nickoloff, pastor at the South Wedge Mission
- Pamela Dayton, pastoral intern at Open Arms Metropolitan Community Church, fundraising coordinator for the ImageOut LGBT Film Festival, and co-foudner of the Rochester Spiritual Care Response Team and Free Hugs ROC
- Melanie Funchess, director of communitiy engagement for the Mental Health Association
- Sara Moore, licensed social worker, certified hynotherapist, and owner of HypnoHelp Counseling Services