Coming up on Connections: Monday, November 23

First hour: How is remote learning going for local students and teachers?

Second hour: Discussing arts education with leaders from the Memorial Art Gallery

How is remote learning going for local students and teachers? This hour, we hear from parents and a teacher about how their children and students are adapting to the virtual learning environment this fall. What's working? What are the challenges? What can be done to help keep students engaged and socialized over these virtual platforms? Our guests address these questions are more:

Christina Knauf, parent of a pre-K student at CP Rochester, and ELA teacher-leader at East Lower School in the RCSD

Kearstin Brown, parent of two RCSD elementary scholars, and host for WXXI's Classical 91.5

Scott Fitzgerald, parent of three students in the Fairport Central School District

Then in our second hour, the Memorial Art Gallery has a new director of academic programs. Dr. Nile Blunt brings his national and international experience in museum and arts education to Rochester's students. He began his position in late September. We talk to him about his goals for art education in Rochester. We also discuss how the MAG has adapted to the pandemic with director Jonathan Binstock. Our guests: