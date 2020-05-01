Coming up on Connections: Friday, May 1

First hour: What should professional sports do during the pandemic?

Second hour: Discussing the state of the economy during this stage of the pandemic

What should professional sports do during the pandemic? Major League Baseball is close to a plan that would include home games with minimal fans in attendance, and divisions based on geographic proximity. The season would start in July. Professional football has discussed a season in which the players stay in hotels and don't see anyone outside of league employees. Basketball stars like LeBron James are saying they think they can finish the current season, even without fans. How much should we expect? What's reasonable? A somewhat serious, somewhat fun discussion that includes:

James Brown, WXXI reporter

Toby Motyka, former 13WHAM sports anchor

Dan Mason, general manager of the Rochester Red Wings

Alexa Ross, WROC-TV sports reporter

Then in our second hour, why is the stock market booming when the economy is crashing? Our guests explore the seeming disconnect between Wall Street and Main Street. We also look at what's working, and maybe what's not, when it comes to helping people who are out of work. And we discuss the price gouging that can happen during a crisis. Our guests: