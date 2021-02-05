Coming up on Connections: Friday, February 5

First hour: Professor Randy Stone on President Biden's Russia policy

Second hour: Discussing data storage and ownership now and in the future

A new presidential administration brings a new approach to dealing with Russia. We welcome a guest with decades of expertise in the subject:

Randy Stone, director of the Skalny Center for Polish and Central European Studies at the University of Rochester

Then in our second hour, how do your store your data? Hard drives? The cloud? A local inventor says a device he created is indestructible and will make your data available in perpetuity. It’s called Totenpass, and it’s constructed from solid gold. Inventor Bruce Ha says not only can the device withstand fire and other natural elements, it also eliminates future dependence on the internet or the cloud when it comes to saving precious digital files. Ha has concerns about who owns content when it’s uploaded to the cloud or to sites like Facebook or Twitter. How can you protect your own information? This hour, we discuss data storage and ownership with our guests: