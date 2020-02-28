Coming up on Connections: Friday, February 28

First hour: Discussing the rise in non-denominational Christians

Second hour: Patricia Wright on conservation and her work with lemurs

There’s been a rise in Americans who identify as atheist – or non-religious. But there’s also a rise in non-denominational Christians – many in their 20s and 30s. If you’re building a music playlist, you can now find curated lists under the title “Hipster Coffee Christians.” So what does that mean? What does it mean for denominational Christianity? Gallup finds that the number of Christians who identify as “nondenominational” has doubled since 2000. We explore the trends in our first hour. In studio:

Davis Craig, operations manager for Spiritus Christi Church

Josiah Ball, member of New Hope Community Church

Steve Carter

Abbey Sitterley, freelance writer and local singer-songwriter

We sit down with Patricia Wright, a woman sometimes described as the Jane Goodall of lemurs. Wright’s work in Madagascar has led to a massive change in public understanding, conservation, and preservation. She’s had a long partnership with the Seneca Park Zoo, and this week she’s back in Rochester. We discuss how much has changed since the 1980s, and what the world can do next to preserve habitats, understand the impact of climate change, and more. In studio: