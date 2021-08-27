Coming up on Connections: Friday, August 27

First hour: The latest on the evacuation from Afghanistan

Second hour: Previewing the 2021 KeyBank Rochester Fringe Festival

After the attack at Kabul airport Thursday, smaller crowds are gathered outside the gates today. Americans working with Afghans trying to get out are now concerned that the airport won't be an option. Our guest takes us inside the effort with the clock running down:

Ellen Smith, executive director of Keeping Our Promise

Then in our second hour, the KeyBank Rochester Fringe Festival is back. This year's event runs September 14 through 25 and includes more than 425 performances, both in-person and virtual. Proof of vaccination is required for festival goers 12 and over who are attending indoor shows. This hour, we discuss the festival's return, the safety measures in place, and we preview a number of performances. Our guests: