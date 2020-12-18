Area jails try to contain COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 continues to affect some area jails, including in Monroe County. The county’s jail dashboard shows 254 inmates testing positive for COVID-19 as of Friday, with 14 of them symptomatic and no inmates in the hospital.

Jail officials say that 100% of the inmate population has been tested, and they are now in the process of retesting inmates who previously tested negative.

Monroe County officials say that they are working with their health care provider, Prime Care, to model what other facilities have done to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus in the jail.

In Ontario County, the sheriff’s department says that two inmates have tested positive for COVID within the jail. Both were quarantined in the medical unit, and officials say at no time were they in the general housing units of the jail.

Ontario County officials say their correctional facility has negative pressure cells for issues like this, which gives them the ability to isolate inmates who have an airborne virus.