3-dead after crash of a military medevac helicopter in Mendon

Officials with the New York State Division of Military & Naval Affairs confirms that three people are dead after a New York Army National Guard UH-60 medical evacuation helicopter crashed early Wednesday evening in the Town of Mendon.

The aircraft was assigned to C Company of the 1st Battalion, 171st General Support Aviation Battalion, based at the Army Aviation Support Facility at Greater Rochester International Airport.

The incident is under investigation. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department says the chopper went down in a field on West Bloomfield Road in Mendon just after 6:30pm.