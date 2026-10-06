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WXXI Daily News Podcast

Daily News: Batavia detention center expansion, fatal Gates shooting investigation, and state's abortion pill stockpile expiring

By Mikhaela Singleton
Published October 6, 2026 at 6:57 AM EDT

In today's top stories:

WXXI Daily News Podcast
Mikhaela Singleton
Mikhaela Singleton is Morning Edition host and a multimedia journalist for WXXI News. She has spent more than a decade in media, previously working in television as the morning show host at WROC and reporting for multiple communities around the nation.
See stories by Mikhaela Singleton