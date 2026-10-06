Daily News: Batavia detention center expansion, fatal Gates shooting investigation, and state's abortion pill stockpile expiring
In today's top stories:
- New documents show ICE's planned expansion of the Batavia detention center has grown to a $17 million project that would include housing women in a new tent-like facility.
- Authorities have released few details following a fatal police shooting in Gates, leaving unanswered questions about what led to the encounter and the identity of the person who was killed.
- New York is preparing to destroy 150,000 abortion medication pills purchased during legal uncertainty in 2023 after a feared shortage never materialized and the entire stockpile expired without being used.