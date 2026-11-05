© 2026 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A look at how the NYPD built its surveillance system and the fight for transparency

NPR | By Amanda Aronczyk
Published November 5, 2026 at 4:46 AM EST

New York City police surveillance systems were paid for and adopted without the kind of public oversight cities usually require.

Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR News
Amanda Aronczyk
Amanda Aronczyk is a co-host and reporter for Planet Money, NPR's award-winning podcast that finds creative, entertaining ways to make sense of the big, complicated forces that move our economy.