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NPR News
Scott Horsley
Scott Horsley is NPR's Chief Economics Correspondent.
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Joel Rose
Joel Rose is a correspondent on NPR's National Desk. As the network’s transportation correspondent since 2023, Rose’s reporting focuses on roadway and pedestrian safety, an air travel system under stress and how emerging technologies are changing the ways we get around.
See stories by Joel Rose