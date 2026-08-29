© 2026 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Who gets to be Mary Todd Lincoln next? There's a list

NPR | By Daniel Ofman,
Joel RoseMichael LevittSarah Robbins
Published August 29, 2026 at 5:14 PM EDT

Oh, Mary! has discovered an unusual way to keep a Broadway hit fresh: keep replacing Mary Todd Lincoln with someone completely different.

Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR News
Daniel Ofman
Joel Rose
Joel Rose is a correspondent on NPR's National Desk. As the network’s transportation correspondent since 2023, Rose’s reporting focuses on roadway and pedestrian safety, an air travel system under stress and how emerging technologies are changing the ways we get around.
See stories by Joel Rose
Michael Levitt
Sarah Robbins