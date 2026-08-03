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U.S. steps in to help shore up Japanese yen

NPR | By Anthony Kuhn
Published August 3, 2026 at 4:44 AM EDT

The U.S. dollar weakened against the Japanese yen Monday after the leaders of both countries confirmed they intervened in the markets to help shore up Japan's currency.

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Anthony Kuhn
Anthony Kuhn is NPR's correspondent based in Seoul, South Korea, reporting on the Korean Peninsula, Japan, and the great diversity of Asia's countries and cultures. Before moving to Seoul in 2018, he traveled to the region to cover major stories including the North Korean nuclear crisis and the Fukushima earthquake and nuclear disaster.
See stories by Anthony Kuhn