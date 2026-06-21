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The Shins' James Mercer on music and fatherhood

NPR | By Pien Huang,
Zephyr WeinreichJanaya WilliamsGurjit Kaur
Published June 21, 2026 at 5:13 PM EDT

Many indie rock musicians who once sang about rebellion are now parents. The Shins front man James Mercer reflects on how fatherhood changed him.

Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR News
Pien Huang
Pien Huang is a health reporter on the Science desk. She was NPR's first Reflect America Fellow, working with shows, desks and podcasts to bring more diverse voices to air and online.
See stories by Pien Huang
Zephyr Weinreich
Janaya Williams
Gurjit Kaur
Gurjit Kaur is a producer for NPR's All Things Considered. A pop culture nerd, her work primarily focuses on television, film and music.