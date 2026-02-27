© 2026 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Pakistan says there is 'open war' with Afghanistan after latest strikes

NPR | By Diaa Hadid
Published February 27, 2026 at 4:43 AM EST

Pakistan's defense minister says there is "open war" on the Afghan Taliban government after tensions between the two countries flared.

Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR News
Diaa Hadid
Diaa Hadid chiefly covers Pakistan and Afghanistan for NPR News. She is based in NPR's bureau in Islamabad. There, Hadid and her team were awarded a Murrow in 2019 for hard news for their story on why abortion rates in Pakistan are among the highest in the world.
See stories by Diaa Hadid