For those who help the poor, 2025 goes down as a year of chaos

Jennifer Ludden helps edit energy and environment stories for NPR's National Desk, working with NPR staffers and a team of public radio reporters across the country. They track the shift to clean energy, state and federal policy moves, and how people and communities are coping with the mounting impacts of climate change.
WXXI News journalists work every day to meet the challenges of our times with trustworthy reporting and programming. But we don't do it alone - this community has always been our backbone, standing strong with us.
Your financial support today determines what's possible in the year ahead. Can you please make a donation?