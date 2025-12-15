It's the first-ever Pod Club Awards

Lauren González is the Senior Manager of the Content Development Team, where she manages new pitches for podcasts and works closely with leadership and producers to develop them. She's helped launch shows like Wild Card with Rachel Martin, Body Electric and La última copa (The Last Cup).
