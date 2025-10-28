After 18 innings, Dodgers prevail over Blue Jays in World Series classic

Updated October 28, 2025 at 3:55 AM EDT

LOS ANGELES — Freddie Freeman homered leading off the bottom of the 18th inning, Shohei Ohtani went deep twice in another record-setting performance and the Los Angeles Dodgers outlasted the Toronto Blue Jays 6-5 in Game 3 on Monday night to win a World Series classic.

The defending champion Dodgers took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven matchup and still have a chance to win the title at home — something they haven't done since 1963.

Freeman connected off left-hander Brendon Little, sending a 406-foot drive to straightaway center field to finally end a game that lasted 6 hours, 39 minutes, and matched the longest by innings in postseason history.

The only other Series contest to go 18 innings was Game 3 at Dodger Stadium seven years ago. Freeman's current teammate, Max Muncy, won that one for Los Angeles with an 18th-inning homer against the Boston Red Sox in a game that took 7 hours, 20 minutes.

It was Freeman's second World Series walk-off homer in two years. The star first baseman hit the first game-ending grand slam in Series history to win Game 1 last season against the New York Yankees.

Will Klein, the last reliever left in the Dodgers' bullpen, got the biggest win of his career. He allowed one hit over four shutout innings and threw 72 pitches — twice as many as his previous high in the majors.

As the hours crept by, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. munched on an apple at the dugout railing. A staffer brought a fruit tray into the dugout and the Toronto slugger helped himself to another piece.

Most of the 52,654 fans who stuck around were on their feet deep into the night, including 89-year-old Hall of Famer Sandy Koufax, and only sat in between innings.

Will Smith flied out to the left-center fence leading off the bottom of the 14th. Long drives by Freeman and teammate Teoscar Hernández also died on the warning track with the temperature dropping in Chavez Ravine as the night grew late.

David J. Phillip / AP / AP Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman connects for a grand slam home run off Toronto Blue Jays' pitcher Brendon Little (54) during the 18th inning in Game 3 of baseball's World Series, Monday, Oct. 27, 2025, in Los Angeles.

Ohtani's second solo homer tied it 5-all in the seventh. The two-way superstar, scheduled to start Game 4 on the mound Tuesday, also doubled twice and became the second player with four extra-base hits in a World Series game. Frank Isbell had four doubles for the Chicago White Sox in Game 5 against the Chicago Cubs in 1906.

After getting four hits in the first seven innings, Ohtani drew five consecutive walks — four intentional. That made him the first major leaguer in 83 years to reach base safely nine times in a game. Nobody else has even done it seven times in a postseason game.

Dodgers rookie Roki Sasaki induced consecutive groundouts with two runners aboard to end the eighth. He stranded two runners in the ninth, too, after second baseman Tommy Edman made a terrific defensive play.

With two outs in the Toronto seventh, Guerrero singled off reliever Blake Treinen and scored from first on Bo Bichette's sharp single down the right-field line for a 5-4 lead.

The ball appeared to deflect off a television sound man along the low retaining wall in foul territory before caroming into shallow right field. Teoscar Hernández's throw home was wide, and Guerrero narrowly beat Smith's tag by slapping the plate with his hand for a 5-4 lead.

Blue Jays starter Max Scherzer became the first player to pitch in the World Series with four different teams. His first appearance was in 2012 with Detroit.

Home runs by Hernández in the second and Ohtani in the third staked the Dodgers to a 2-0 lead.

Toronto rallied with four runs — two unearned because of Edman's error — to take a 4-2 lead in the fourth.

Alejandro Kirk hit a three-run homer off Dodgers starter Tyler Glasnow and dashed excitedly the Blue Jays dugout holding their home run jacket.

Andrés Giménez added a sacrifice fly before Glasnow completed a 29-pitch inning.

Los Angeles tied it at 4 in the fifth.

Kiké Hernández singled leading off against Scherzer and scored on Ohtani's double to left-center off reliever Mason Fluharty. Ohtani scored on Freeman's single down the right-field line.

Up next

Toronto RHP Shane Bieber makes his first World Series start and fourth of this postsesaon in Game 4 on Tuesday.

Ohtani hit three homers and struck out 10 batters over six-plus scoreless innings in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series against Milwaukee.

