Rupert Murdoch buys out 3 of his kids, cementing his conservative media empire

David Folkenflik was described by Geraldo Rivera of Fox News as "a really weak-kneed, backstabbing, sweaty-palmed reporter." Others have been kinder. The Columbia Journalism Review, for example, once gave him a "laurel" for reporting that immediately led the U.S. military to institute safety measures for journalists in Baghdad.
WXXI News journalists work every day to meet the challenges of our times with trustworthy reporting and programming. But we don't do it alone - this community has always been our backbone, standing strong with us.
Your financial support today determines what's possible in the year ahead. Can you please make a donation?