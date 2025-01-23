Karla Sofía Gascón is the first openly trans actress to receive an Oscar nomination

Emilia Pérez actress Karla Sofía Gascón has made Academy Awards history by becoming the first openly transgender person to be nominated for an acting Oscar.

Three things to know:

1. The Spanish actress portrays the Emilia Pérez 's titular character, a transgender drug lord in Mexico. The polarizing musical leads the pack this year, with a total of 13 Oscar nominations — just shy of the record 14 nominations received by Titanic, La La Land and All About Eve.

2. Gascón already made film history last year, when she became the first trans actor to win a major prize at Cannes. This year, she became the first trans actress in a film to be nominated for a Golden Globe. In 2022, Pose star Michaela Jaé Rodriguez became the first trans television actress to win a Golden Globe.

3. There have only been three other openly trans Oscar nominees in the award's history: English composer Angela Morley, musician Anohni and documentarian Yance Ford. Trans actor Elliot Page was nominated for his role in Juno before transitioning in 2020.

Want more? The Pop Culture Happy Hour podcast suggests and dissects the buzziest new movies, TV, music, books, videogames and more, five days a week.

What does Gascón think?

She spoke with NPR last year about the process of making the film, after her own transition in 2018.

Gascón also plays her cartel leader character before and after transition.

"This was an opportunity and I pushed for it because this was something that had never been done ... and this was perfectly constructed," she said.

Gascón says her own life helped her bring truth to her character. "Without having been through misfortunes and the hardships of life, we cannot bring that on to a role," she said.

"Had I gotten this role about 20 years ago, I don't think that [I] would have been able to give it the same depth that I'm giving it now at 52."

Go deeper with NPR

Listen to Gascón's full interview to hear more about the process of making awards season's buzziest film, and how it has reflected her own personal journey.



Gascón's full interview to hear more about the process of making awards season's buzziest film, and how it has reflected her own personal journey. Listen to the It's Been a Minute podcast, where host Brittany Luse goes beyond the obvious takes. Because culture doesn't happen by accident.

Copyright 2025 NPR