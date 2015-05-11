© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Study Says Local Families Receiving Child Care Subsidies Have Become Poorer

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published May 11, 2015 at 12:47 PM EDT
cgr_logo.jpg

As a group, families receiving child care subsidies in Monroe County have become poorer in the last few years.

That’s according to new data released by CGR, the Center For Governmental Research.

The think-tank says that from 2011 to 2013, the number of families  who had income below the federal poverty threshold increased 19 percent.

Monroe was one of only 13 counties in the state in which the overall number of families receiving subsidies increased from 2011 to 2013.

Officials with the group note that the child care subsidy program operated by counties in New York State, which is largely federally funded, tries to help ease the burden of those costs.

The report out  this week is an updated document from a study that was the focus of research done by CGR and the League of Women Voters last year.

Tags

Arts & Lifeeducation1
Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
See stories by Randy Gorbman