Study Says Local Families Receiving Child Care Subsidies Have Become Poorer

As a group, families receiving child care subsidies in Monroe County have become poorer in the last few years.

That’s according to new data released by CGR, the Center For Governmental Research.

The think-tank says that from 2011 to 2013, the number of families who had income below the federal poverty threshold increased 19 percent.

Monroe was one of only 13 counties in the state in which the overall number of families receiving subsidies increased from 2011 to 2013.

Officials with the group note that the child care subsidy program operated by counties in New York State, which is largely federally funded, tries to help ease the burden of those costs.

The report out this week is an updated document from a study that was the focus of research done by CGR and the League of Women Voters last year.