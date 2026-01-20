Hochul's proposed budget includes $300M for economic development in Rochester region

The City of Rochester would receive $300 million in funding for economic development and revitalization under Gov. Kathy Hochul’s executive budget proposal.

The proposal includes $225 million for what would be known as the Rochester-Monroe Transformation Initiative.

That’s in addition to a previously reported $75 million proposed investment in High Falls State Park.

The funding is similar to a $400 million plan to revitalize the City of Albany, called the Championing Albany’s Potential Initiative, first proposed by Hochul in last year’s budget and later approved by the Legislature.

