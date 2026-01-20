© 2026 WXXI News
Hochul's proposed budget includes $300M for economic development in Rochester region

WXXI News | By Samuel King
Published January 20, 2026 at 11:48 AM EST
Downtown Rochester skyline.
Max Schulte
/
WXXI News
Downtown Rochester skyline.

The City of Rochester would receive $300 million in funding for economic development and revitalization under Gov. Kathy Hochul’s executive budget proposal.

The proposal includes $225 million for what would be known as the Rochester-Monroe Transformation Initiative.

That’s in addition to a previously reported $75 million proposed investment in High Falls State Park.

The funding is similar to a $400 million plan to revitalize the City of Albany, called the Championing Albany’s Potential Initiative, first proposed by Hochul in last year’s budget and later approved by the Legislature.
Samuel King
Samuel King is a Capitol News Bureau reporter for the New York Public News Network, producing multimedia stories on issues of statewide interest and importance.
