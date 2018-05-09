WATCH: Film project helping at-risk youth create hope

© 2021 WXXI News
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Published May 9, 2018 at 11:14 PM EDT
In a city dealing with severe poverty, crime and a challenged education system, some young people in Rochester might think a life beyond all of that is hopeless. However, a new film project premiering on May 10th is showcasing the resilience and tenacity of a city and its residents. As we’ll learn on this edition of Need to Know, it’s all in the hopes of helping at-risk youth create hope beyond what they may see.

