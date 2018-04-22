WATCH: Will the 'gavel gap' be closed this year?

It’s been called a “gavel gap.” That term refers to a lack of diversity in American courtrooms. In so many words it means a number of American judges do not represent the people they serve whether by race, ethnic background or gender. That stands true for Monroe County as well, in particular when it comes to the focus of this edition of Need to Know: Family Court. The Monroe County Democratic Committee and a group within the organization is working to change that and it could happen this fall.