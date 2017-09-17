WATCH: Genetics, ancestry, and health

It began as a journey to self discovery. But it’s a quest that hasn’t quite come to an end. And international leader on race and genetics and health disparities, Rick Kittles, PhD, would likely say, that’s a good thing. So would the more than 150,000 people that have utilized the company he co-founded, African Ancestry, to help connect the DNA dots to their family tree. But the discoveries don’t stop there.

The RIT alum and Director of the Division of Population Genetics at the University of Arizona was in Rochester to keynote the 2017 Patients First Awards Luncheon for the Jordan Health Foundation. Before that keynote Rick Kittles joined this edition of Need to Know to talk genetics, ancestry and how it all connects to health.