WATCH: The incumbents seek re-election to the ROC City School Board

We recently invited the “new faces” in the race for Rochester City School Board to Need to Know. We touched upon everything from poverty and equity to race and cultural competency. The candidates shared their ideas on how to help students excel academically and personally while in a district working to address its share of challenges. On this edition of the program we’ll hear from the incumbents in the race. Current school board President Van White and current Vice President of the school board, Cynthia Elliott. There are currently three seats up for grabs on the board with 6 candidates - all Democrats - seeking a position with the decision-making body of the Rochester school system.