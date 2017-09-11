© 2021 WXXI News
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

WATCH: The incumbents seek re-election to the ROC City School Board

WXXI News
Published September 11, 2017 at 1:49 PM EDT
We recently invited the “new faces” in the race for Rochester City School Board to Need to Know. We touched upon everything from poverty and equity to race and cultural competency. The candidates shared their ideas on how to help students excel academically and personally while in a district working to address its share of challenges. On this edition of the program we’ll hear from the incumbents in the race.  Current school board President Van White and current Vice President of the school board, Cynthia Elliott. There are currently three seats up for grabs on the board with 6 candidates - all Democrats - seeking a position with the decision-making body of the Rochester school system.

