Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
WATCH: Fighting Sickle Cell; incumbents in the ROC School Board race
It’s one of the most common genetic disorders in the United States. So why do some battling the illness question if they’ve been forgotten? On this edition of Need to Know -- the fight to survive, to improve treatment, to raise funding and to educate - all in the name of sickle cell. We’ll hear from those fighting the disease and from those in the medical field trenches, just ahead.
Also on the show, the incumbents in the race for Rochester City School Board explain why they want four more years. But is it enough to help bring needed change to the district?