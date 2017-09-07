WATCH: Fighting Sickle Cell; incumbents in the ROC School Board race

It’s one of the most common genetic disorders in the United States. So why do some battling the illness question if they’ve been forgotten? On this edition of Need to Know -- the fight to survive, to improve treatment, to raise funding and to educate - all in the name of sickle cell. We’ll hear from those fighting the disease and from those in the medical field trenches, just ahead.

Also on the show, the incumbents in the race for Rochester City School Board explain why they want four more years. But is it enough to help bring needed change to the district?