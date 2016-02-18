WATCH: The Influence Of ROC's African American History, The Story Behind Falling Gas Prices & More

© 2021 WXXI News
WXXI News
Published February 18, 2016
Austin Steward (1793-1869): Author, Businessman, Abolitionist. Rochester, NY

They’re the contributions that have helped shape our community and they’re the stories often forgotten or taken for granted. On this edition of Need to Know we learn about the influence of Rochester's African American history. 

Also on the show, it could be considered a saving grace for athletes. We get a look at technology offered by a local startup that helps identify signs of concussions and other brain injuries. 

 
And it’s a question many of us are likely asking: What’s with the sharp drop in gas prices? A local expert weighs in. 
 
 
Lastly, meet our new American Graduate Champion making the road to college for Rochester City students more appealing by making it tuition-free.
 

