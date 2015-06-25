WATCH: Maggie Brooks, "Save Our Youth" Anti-Violence Program & The Teledentistry Impact

http://youtu.be/FpE4E8MuBZg

While she’s currently wrapping up her last term, Maggie Brooks says she’s not slowing down. The County Executive joins an all new Need to Know to talk priorities, lessons from the past, achievement and of course, what’s next.

Also on the show, a local anti-violence program, modeled after a Chicago-based effort, is taking a public health approach in its work to address violent crime among area youth. We’ll find out if it’s working.

And an inside look at the world of teledentistry and how it has the capacity to change the dynamics of dental care delivery – in particular for low-income patients in the Rochester region.