WATCH: College & The Black Male Experience, Da Vinci The Genius & More

Stories about challenges facing African American males, in particular in education, have long permeated the media. On this edition of Need to Know, we shift the conversation and focus on promising practices that could result in positive changes in higher education for this demographic.

Also on the show, our Affordable Care Act series continues as we discuss how to juggle complicated health insurance choices.

And the Renaissance man, the inventor, the artist, the philosopher. The works of Leonardo da Vinci unveiled in an exhibit now in Rochester.