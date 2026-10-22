State DOT filled 1 million potholes this year

New York State Department of Transportation crews have filled more than 95,000 potholes in the Finger Lakes region in 2026, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul's office.

The effort is part of what Hochul is calling a "War on Potholes." On Thursday, she announced that DOT workers have filled 1 million potholes on state roads so far this year.

According to AAA of Central and Western New York, potholes can cause wear and damage to vehicles' tires, alignment, suspension, and shocks. The agency has estimated the average cost of a pothole-related repair to be about $400.