Early voting starts Saturday. Here's what you need to know

Early voting begins Saturday at polling places across New York state.

Saturday also is the "golden day," being the last day for the Board of Elections to receive new voter registrations. Eligible voters can go to an early voting site and both register and cast their ballot in the Nov. 3 general election.

In Monroe County, there are 15 in-person sites. Registered voters can cast their ballot at any of the following early voting locations:

Monroe County Office Building, 39 W. Main St. (ASL interpreter on site) Public entrances are on South Fitzhugh Street or Irvine Place. The ADA entrance is on Irvine.

Edgerton Recreation Center, 41 Backus St.

David F. Gantt Recreation Center, 700 North St.

Staybridge Suites Rochester University Hotel, 1000 Genesee St.

Susan B. Anthony Museum & House, 17 Madison St.

Brighton Farmers Market, 1435 Westfall Road (ASL interpreter on site)

Irondequoit Community Center, 450 Skyview Centre Parkway, Suite 200

Gates Presbyterian Church, 1049 Wegman Road

Henrietta Public Library, 625 Calkins Road (ASL interpreter on site)

Pittsford Town Court, 3750 Monroe Ave.

Perinton Presbyterian Church, 6511 Pittsford Palmyra Road, Fairport

Penfield Community Center, Braman Room, 1985 Baird Road

Webster Justice Court Building, 1002 Ridge Road

Greece Town Hall, 1 Vince Tofany Blvd.

Sweden Clarkson Community Center, 4927 Lake Road, Brockport

Poll hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. Early voting runs through Nov. 1.

All locations will have a Spanish-language interpreter on site.

Voters who already requested an absentee or early vote by mail ballot for the election are no longer permitted to cast a ballot on a voting machine, under New York state election law.