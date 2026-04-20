Play You: How acting skills could be the key to avoiding career burnout

Gene Avallon Pam Sherman, author of "Play You, the Role of a Lifetime".

A local leadership consultant says her passion for acting led to a discovery about how employees can show up as their authentic selves at work.

Pam Sherman said she left her first career as an attorney in which she was behaving as she thought a lawyer should act.

An acting class taught her that the techniques used to prepare for a role on stage could also help someone find their core motivation in real life.

"At the core, what's important to me, my character, beliefs? These are the things that I do when I was playing Erma Bombeck on stage at Geva and around the country," Sherman said. "I'm nothing like Erma Bombeck, but I had to think about what's important to Erma Bombeck, why did she behave the way she was?"

In her book, "Play You, the Role of a Lifetime," Sherman cites surveys suggesting that more and more employees feel like they can't be themselves at work, leading to stress and burnout. And loss of talent for companies.

Click on the LISTEN link above to hear an interview with Pam Sherman.

She will be at a book launch event at 6:00 pm tonight at Book Culture at 28 South Main Street in Pittsford.

